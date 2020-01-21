It's time to up your style statement with these sliders from Amazon

Comfortable sliders are all that today's men want and these sliders are so cute that one's sneakers or even formal shoes can take a backseat! Anytime, anywhere these sliders are a man's best friend! One can make any occasion, be it office or a casual date, stylish with these quirky, cool and comfortable men's slippers. Sliders provide a smooth ride for today's man! Trust us, men's sliders were never this good before!

So, if you're wondering whether to buy the best sliders from, don't worry, Amazon has got you covered.

Des Tongs Men's Smiley Flip Flop

This amazing and trendy slider from Des Tongs is a slip-on that is made up of rubber and silicon materials. Ideal for today's men, this slider comes in four colours which include black, blue, navy blue and red. This flip flop is made with premium soft rubber that moulds to your feet and keeps you going throughout the day. One can pair it with your favourite outfit for a day out with friends or a fun pool party with colleagues. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 311 to 369. Shop here

Men's Adilette Flip-Flops

This trendy flip flop from Adidas comes with soft Synthetic straps for better grip and comfort. Its durable Die-cut Rubber outsole offers supreme comfort while the all-over print gives it a unique style. thereby taking your fashion game one notch higher. The slip-on flip flop is made up of rubber and can be paired over shorts, denim and much more. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 1099 to 2699. Shop here

Comfort Flip-Flops

This trendy yet comfortable flip flop from Shoe Mate will give your soft and delicate feet a comfortable feeling. This super trendy flip flop is made from superior quality material that gives you a nice feeling while walking and allows you to wear it all day long. One can pair it with any kind of attire whether it's ethnic, western or fusion for a stylish look. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 310 to 325. Shop here

Men's Flip Flops Thong Sandals

This trendy flip flop from Flite will keep your feet at great ease, while you walk, run or work out in the gym. Made up of rubber, this slider light In weight, flexible and very comfortable to wear as well. This trendy flip flop is best for casual wear. You can buy this product at a price of Rs 134 to 407. Shop here

