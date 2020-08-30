It's wine-o-clock

Magic Cellars

Swirl and sniff with wine geek Gargi Kothari as she takes you on virtual tours of vineyards and wineries around the world, sharing her expertise on the subject. Known in the business for curating great wine experiences, during the lockdown, Kothari has been conducting online workshops that cover the basic and beyond of wine and, sometimes, other spirits too.

Price: Rs 499 onwards

Instagram: @magiccellars

The Tulleho Wines and Spirits Academy

Since the lockdown began, The Tulleho Wines and Spirits Academy has been conducting various online courses and workshops for connoisseurs and professionals alike. They are the first ones to conduct a Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) course and exams here. It covers basic product knowledge and skills required in the service and sale of wine. Tasting the basic styles and types of wines, food and wine matching and storage and serving of wines form an integral part of the course. In the workshops, you can learn some great tricks of the bartending trade and relevant booze basics.

Price: Most sessions are free. Course fee begins at Rs 9,000

Instagram: @tulleeho

IWB

At the helm of this professionally designed, intensive Learn From Home programme is sommelier Magandeep Singh. So, you can expect a-lot-of-wine-gyan customised for the Indian audience. "The course is aimed at both the F&B stalwarts and curious imbibers, but what's the point if it isn't tailored for people who would be drinking, hosting or serving it here in the country," says Singh. The syllabus ranges from reading labels and tasting wines to storage, pairing and pronunciations—the multiple video modules course has a 90-day validity for you to learn at your own pace. To evaluate progress, participants can take a quiz after the completion of each chapter. Singh adds, "These courses are more important now as most F&B outlets would prefer to hire local talent and it's good to skill yourself during this period. More courses on other spirits will be added shortly."

Register: www.iwbs.in

Price: Rs 1,500 onwards

Instagram: @iwbsindia

The Happy High

Beverage consulting company The Happy High has been conducting short online beverage courses on wine and spirits for consumers. "The Know your Wine and Know your Drinks are two-hour weekend programmes for beginners looking to drink knowledgeably, be a better party host or set up their home bar better than before," says founder Ajit Balgi. For bartenders and beverage professionals, there is the 8 Spirited Days programme.

Price: Rs 499 onwards

Instagram: @thehappyhigh

