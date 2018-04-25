IT star Sophia Lillis in Nancy Drew movie adaptation

Sophia Lillis will lead the cast in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a forthcoming Warner Bros film co-produced by TV host Ellen DeGeneres

IT star Sophia Lillis has landed the lead role in a new movie adaptation of the hit teen detective books Nancy Drew. Lillis will lead the cast in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a forthcoming Warner Bros film co-produced by TV host Ellen DeGeneres, reports deadline.com.

Getting ready! ð·: @cmellevold A post shared by Sophia (@sophialillis) onApr 22, 2018 at 4:18pm PDT

The mystery book was originally released in 1930 and was written by Mildred Wirt Benson, under the pseudonym Carolyn Keene. It was earlier used as the source material for a 1939 film directed by William Clemens and featured late actress Bonita Granville. The popular character was more recently played onscreen by Emma Roberts in 2007 film Nancy Drew.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever