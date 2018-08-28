It takes two

things-to-do

Lend your support to five-minute storytelling sessions told by pairs

Kopal Khanna

Tape a Tale, a platform for crowd-sourced stories, is back with a new idea, and this one is bound to please up-and-coming storytellers because it comes with a twist. For the first time, it will feature not one, but two storytellers together on stage for a total of five minutes.

These stories are likely to strike a chord in more ways than one as you listen to duos talk about everything from love to heartbreaking tales about the Partition.

Kopal Khanna, co-founder and curator of Tape a Tale, who will also be performing at this event, says, "After multiple people approached us about spicing up the format, we were more than excited," adding that a surprise guest will also have a special performance at the end.

ON August 30, 8 pm

AT The Cuckoo Club, Pali Hill Road, Bandra West

CALL 9619962969

COST Rs 349

