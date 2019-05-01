It takes two

things-to-do

The second edition of a celebratory anniversary series by a SoBo gallery showcases surrealism and fantasy-oriented works by four renowned artists

Gopikrishna's Fish King

The beauty of any artwork lies in its ability to make you stop and stare, listen to what it’s trying to convey, and even stir emotions. For the seco­nd edition of Art Musings’ five-show year-long celebration of 20 years of its foundi­ng, the SoBo gallery will have works by Gopikrishna, Maïté Delteil, Nilofer Suleman and Smriti Dixit, that hope to reach out to aficionados in a similar manner. “How an artist approaches the making is more important than it just looking good. The body of work in this exhibition will have elements of surrealism and fantasy, along with a lot of intricate detailing, which shows the labour-intensive process,” says Sangeeta Raghavan, director of Art Musings.



Nilofer Suleman's Bagh-e-Firdaus

Dixit is known to be an artiste who can work with fabric or a string and create something with meaning. “She uses the material to its ultimate potential and her works have current relevance. She gives the material she uses a certain dignity,” observes Raghavan. For example, in a work titled Filigree, where she has worked with plastic price tags, she recreates a honeycomb-like structure by knitting together small pieces. “She’s put in the same amount of effort a bee puts in to make the hive,” Raghavan adds.



Sangeeta Raghavan

Keep an eye out for detailing, especially in the miniature elements in Suleman’s works, which gives it a trance-like effect. “She will have big images of a family of characters that she will place in, say, a shop [like in Bagh-e-Firdaus]. She treats miniature objects like small paintings or details on carpets with finesse, which makes it look almost real,” observes Raghavan. Another one for detailing is Delteil, who works with a thin brush that lends exquisiteness to her works. A true Indian surrealist, Gopikrishna’s unique imagination and originality is his forte, whether it’s fantasy animals or landscapes, which you can see later this week. For example, when you look at Fish King, there’s actually a story being narrated, as you keep finding something new each time you look at it.



Smriti Dixit's Filigree

On: May 3 to June 27, 11 am to 7 pm (weekdays), to 5.30 pm (Saturdays)

At: Art Musings, 1 Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane, Colaba.

Call: 22163339

