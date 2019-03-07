It takes two

things-to-do

From its nightlife, heritage structures and iconic eateries to the outskirts, tour firms now let you explore the city by hopping on to a motorbike or simple pedalling away

When stuck at a traffic signal, the comfort of sitting inside an air-conditioned car pales at the sight of a biker vrooming past you. And while finding parking space for a four-wheeler is an ordeal in Mumbai, all a scooter needs is a gap between two sedans. But convenience isn’t its only virtue. For, should you decide to turn tourist in the city, nothing lets you explore it like a ride on a two-wheeler does. It’s no wonder then that tour companies in Mumbai are drawing up itineraries suited for bicycles — this explains files of cyclists from Marine Drive to Worli Sea Face on Saturday nights — and now, motorbikes and scooters.

Prateek Deo, founder of Life Away From Life, tells us how when he started the adventure travel company in 2000, the idea of exploring Mumbai and its outskirts on a motorbike didn’t quite take off. "But with social media, we are able to reach potential tourists across India, who are increasingly interested in seeing Mumbai on two wheels," he shares. Last year, Deo started including bike tours of and around the city. He now has six itineraries that give a glimpse into the myriad facets of Mumbai. The trip coming up this Saturday is a ride to the hills of Mahabaleshwar. You needn’t know how to ride a two-wheeler; you can be on the pillion with a biker-cum-guide.

A city that never sleeps

"Unlike most other Indian metros, Mumbai’s nightlife isn’t just about pub-hopping. Here, families frequent promenades like Marine Drive and Worli Sea Face at midnight. Several professions spring to life at night, including the men who run chai or sandwich and bhurji-pav stalls until the wee hours of morning," says Deo, adding, "It is also fascinating to see newspaper vendors getting their supplies at the crack of dawn or the Dadar flower and vegetable market getting ready to cater to the city’s needs through the day." The nightlife ride captures this facet of the city that truly never sleeps.

Mayanagari

The lure of the film industry has brought many to Mumbai with stars in their eyes. Even if acting is not on the cards for a tourist, a visit to Amitabh Bachchan’s abode in Juhu or SRK’s Mannat is. The Bollywood ride takes care of it, with a visit to a film studio thrown in for good measure. "We also arrange for taking our travellers to a film set or television commercial shoot," Deo shares.

An uphill ride

"We are fortunate to have hills within an hour’s driving distance from Mumbai, including the ranges in Kharghar, Panvel and Lonavla," says Deo, adding that they also extend the ride to Mahabaleshwar, like they have done for a Gurugram resident this weekend. Meals cooked by locals are included in the trip.

Grub fest

What’s Mumbai without its iconic vada pav? If you are a hardcore foodie, the eateries ride will give you a fill of street-side fare and fine-dining experience. Think Elco Market, eateries in Dadar, Leopold Café, the sandwich stall outside National College and the swish restaurants at Kamala Mills.

Vintage Mumbai

Ambling down Sir PM Road in Fort could well be mistaken for a walk in the old quarter of a European city, thanks to Mumbai’s colonial legacy. The heritage ride lets you explore SoBo’s iconic structures, including pyaus or water fountains. "We have an architect on board to guide travellers through the finer details of what’s before them," Deo informs.

Meeting point K-Star Mall, Chembur.

On March 9, 8 am (Mahabaleshwar)

Call 7718058351

Cost Rs 8,000

Pedal away

It’s the last leg of Mumbai’s winter; ideal for getting on a bicycle to soak in its sights and smells. There are tours that take care of the vehicle, with a mechanic on board. Anthony Fernandes of Wild Rangers says, "We begin in Colaba, and cover Marine Drive, Peddar Road and Haji Ali before returning to Nariman Point."

Log on to wildrangers.in

For a heritage-meets-storytelling experience, The Legends of Bombay Bard’s upcoming midnight cycling tour traces the journey of a young Gujarati boy whose fortunes were tied with those of the city. The tour ends with an interesting quiz.

At Happy Cycles, next to Kailash Parbat, Colaba.

On March 9, 10 pm

Log on to eventshigh.com

