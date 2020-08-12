It took police firing to control Bengaluru riot, says senior cop

It took firing by the city police, resulting in the deaths of three people, to bring the riot under control in Bengaluru, a senior police officer said on Wednesday.



"Due process was followed and firing happened and only then did the situation come under control," Central Crime Branch (CCB) Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Jain told IANS on the violence that broke out on Tuesday night.



Jain spent the whole night at the riot-affected places and only returned at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Since the riots occurred in the night, mobilising additional police forces took some time.



"We tried to convince them but the mob was violent and started pelting stones on the policemen. Because it was late night, mobilising police forces took a little time," he said.



After controlling the riots around 1 a.m., police took up the task of identifying and arresting the culprits. "Until 5 a.m. in the morning we have been identifying and arresting the people involved in the riot," said the DCP.

Bengaluru Violence: Police Arrest Congress MLA's Relative For Derogatory Social Media Post

According to Jain, the identification and arrests will continue as up to 1,000 people have been involved in the riot, and arresting 110 people is just the start.



All the 110 accused have been arrested under IPC Section 307 for attempt to murder and for obstructing a public servant.



Three people died in the police firing, 60 policemen were injured and several vehicles were set ablaze in Bengaluru on Tuesday night after Congress MLA Akanda Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen allegedly posted a derogatory message on social media. Naveen has been arrested.

