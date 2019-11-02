It was a royal Halloween for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja!
Ahujas - Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja got into Mughal-e-Azam mode for Halloween
Trust Sonam K Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja to up their style quotient even for Halloween. While most B-Town stars took the ghostly route, the Ahujas got into Mughal-e-Azam mode. Sonam dressed up as Anarkali and Anand as Prince Salim. The actor posted, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya (sic)." They preferred a fancy dress Halloween as opposed to being zombies.
For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, failed at the box-office and didn't even manage to survive in the cinemas for more than two weeks. It clashed on September 20, 2019, with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Prasthanam, and registered the least amount of collections. A film where the actress played a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team, ironically couldn't drive her own film to success. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores.
On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind. Given the actress was delivering a string of successful films from Raanjhanaa to Veere Di Wedding, the failure of her last two outings definitely comes as a setback. However, she and we are both hopeful she'll bounce back with a meaty part and a commercial success soon.
Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja sure seemed to be living it up in the Maldives! From snorkelling to beach bumming to having a chilled out yacht rides, Sonam's pictures from her Maldivian trip will surely give you travel goals. (All photos/Sonam Kapoor's official Instagram account)
Due to work commitments, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband Anand Ahuja spend a lot of time apart from each other. But they both know very well how to keep their love going strong across the long-distance and often take mini-vacations to spend quality time with each other.
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in May 2018. Anand is the owner of a popular clothing brand and a first multi-brand sneaker store.
Sonam Kapoor's sister-producer Rhea Kapoor was also part of the Maldivian vacation. Rhea was accompanied by her boyfriend Karan Boolani.
Well, it was for Karan Boolani's birthday on October 5, that the Kapoor and Ahuja clan set off to the Maldives for some downtime.
Rhea's boyfriend Karan Boolani is good friends with Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. Karishma Boolani too was part of the trip!
This picture of Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor with Karishma Boolani is enough to make us want to drag our cousins/siblings/friends someplace as gorgeous as the Maldives.
Rhea Kapoor shared this breezy picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Boat adventures with the family."
The Kapoor sisters - Sonam and Rhea are super close and often go to events and parties together. These vacations pictures are proof that this duo sure knows how to have fun!
Lovebirds! Sonam Kapoor Ahuja says her husband and businessman Anand Ahuja makes the world better for her and we can't agree to her more.
A candid click of the gorgeous couple!
Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor poses for a picture. The fashionistas look pretty in white! Don't you agree with us?
Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Boolani and Rhea Kapoor pose together!
Sonam Kapoor looks the happiest when with husband Anand Ahuja and this picture is proof enough.
Looking at these pictures makes us want to pack our bags and set off on an adventure of our own!
The Kapoor sisters - Sonam and Rhea were holidaying in the Maldives, last week. We take a look at their pictures from the exotic beach vacay right here!
