It was a royal Halloween for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja!

Trust Sonam K Ahuja and hubby Anand Ahuja to up their style quotient even for Halloween. While most B-Town stars took the ghostly route, the Ahujas got into Mughal-e-Azam mode. Sonam dressed up as Anarkali and Anand as Prince Salim. The actor posted, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya (sic)." They preferred a fancy dress Halloween as opposed to being zombies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) onOct 31, 2019 at 9:50am PDT

For the unversed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's last release, The Zoya Factor, failed at the box-office and didn't even manage to survive in the cinemas for more than two weeks. It clashed on September 20, 2019, with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Prasthanam, and registered the least amount of collections. A film where the actress played a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket Team, ironically couldn't drive her own film to success. This Abhishek Sharma directorial, also starring Dulquer Salmaan, could only manage lifetime collections of around Rs. 4.90 crores.

On the work front, the actress is gearing up for Sujoy Ghosh's next production, which is the remake of the Korean film, Blind. Given the actress was delivering a string of successful films from Raanjhanaa to Veere Di Wedding, the failure of her last two outings definitely comes as a setback. However, she and we are both hopeful she'll bounce back with a meaty part and a commercial success soon.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates