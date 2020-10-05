It was all mellow

Sometimes, music doesn't have to be about a big orchestral sound that fills up a room, or about electronic manipulations that give it a 21st-century twist. It can simply be about an artiste playing a solitary guitar and singing soft tunes about love and heartbreak. That's the road that singer-songwriter Akshit Dhall has taken with his second EP, 30th of February, which has six tracks that are as light as a feather floating in the sky on a breezy day.

The Punekar who turned 21 over the weekend tells us that his basic education stemmed from the Indian classical music lessons he had signed up for as a kid. But his creative direction changed after a course on western pop and rock at the Trinity College of Music in London. It set the stage for the sort of sound that Dhall has adopted for this EP, which relies on simple chord structures as opposed to complicated wizardry up and down the guitar's fret board.

The lyrics also reflect that sense of simplicity. The musician tells us, "They revolve around the aspects of a teenager's life, though I touch upon serious issues in two of the tracks — Coffee talks about how same-sex couples are still a taboo in this country, while I highlight the trauma of domestic sexual violence in Heartache."

He adds that he is now working on a lot of new material after the EP's launch, and plans to incorporate Hindi lyrics in future tracks. It's a sound idea, considering that the language will sit well with the nature of Dhall's music. We'll keep an ear out for his upcoming releases. Meanwhile, click play on 30th of February for a soothing musical balm in these troubled times.

