It was amazing to watch Tiger Woods, says Rafael Nadal

An "emotional" Rafael Nadal on Monday said he watched spellbound as Tiger Woods rolled back the clock to win a fifth Masters title and cap his comeback from back surgery.

Spain's World No. 2, a keen golfer himself, expressed nothing but admiration for Woods, who has fought through at least as many physical challenges as he has himself. "It was amazing," Nadal said as he prepared for his Wednesday start at the Monte Carlo Masters, his first event in a month since withdrawing with knee issues at Indian Wells.

Nadal could not help but compare his fitness problems to those of Woods. "There have been tough years for him," Nadal said. "I cannot be happier about the victory. If you imagine all the process and all the hard work that he had to do to be back on a golf course. And, finally, to win a Grand Slam again, especially in Augusta, probably his favourite one, means everything for him. I really know a little bit how hard he worked to be back. I was very emotional yesterday."

