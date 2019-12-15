It will be a fun-filled 2020 for Kareena Kapoor Khan

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The new year will mark Kareena Kapoor Khan's 20th year in Bollywood. Her debut film, JP Dutta's Refugee released in 2000. Bebo has never been shy about celebrating milestones. She also turns 40 next year. So it will be another reason to make merry.

The actor, who made her debut with "Refugee" in 2000, says constantly trying to find fresh material is the reason behind her two-decade-long career in the film industry.

"That's why after twenty years, one can still work, still be compared to the younger generation. I wonder why do they do that because I'm not a part of this generation or this race.

"But people always compare me with someone and I'm like 'but why?' That's wrong. I have spent two decades in the industry, I'm doing my own thing, happy in my own space, and I am content in whatever that's happening."

She says there are some scripts which do surprise her, like Veere Di Wedding and her next, Good Newwz.

The actress will also have a very busy 2020 and give her fans as many as three releases. The first one would be Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. The next one would be Karan Johar's Takht, with an ensemble of Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Alia Bhatt and Janhvi Kapoor.

And lastly, she'll also star with Aamir Khan for the third time in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is all set to release on Christmas 2020.

Looks like it will be a fun-filled 2020 for Saif Ali Khan's begum. The nawab sure has to line up surprises for her. Bebo loves them.

