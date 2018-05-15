It will be a working birthday for Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit's team is planning a surprise for the actor on her big day

Madhuri Dixit turns a year older today. She's currently busy promoting her first Marathi film, Bucket List, and simultaneously shooting for her two Bollywood films, Total Dhamaal and Kalank. She is also tied up with her maiden Marathi production, 15th August. It will be a working birthday for Mads even though her team is planning a surprise for the actor on her big day. We are sure hubby Sriram Nene and sons, Arin and Rayaan also have something lined up.

Spending over three decades in the industry hasn't taken away from Madhuri Dixit-Nene's enthusiasm in trying her hand at something new. After 34 years of facing the arc lights, the actor is making her debut in Marathi cinema with Bucket List. "I received a few offers in my mother tongue earlier, but nothing excited me as much as Bucket List. I found my character extremely relatable," says Dixit, who plays a housewife who gets a new lease of life after a heart transplant.

Last seen on the big screen in Gulaab Gang (2014), Dixit is now raring to go — she has launched her production house RNM Moving Pictures. Enjoying her role as producer, she says, "There are such good subjects in Marathi cinema. Also, there are stars in Marathi films but they aren't as big as the ones in Hindi film industry. Content is always the star here."

