It will be rough and ugly: Snider warns Vijender Singh

Less than 48 hours after India's star professional boxer Vijender Singh oozed confidence in an interview with mid-day about his July 13 US pro debut against Mike Snider in Newark, New Jersey, the American boxer has sounded out a warning to the Indian.

"This fight means a lot to me. It’s a great opportunity against a solid opponent like Vijender Singh. I’m not scared of anybody I will bring what I have to the table. I’ve seen several of his fights, so I know what he’ll bring. I want to make it a rough fight. I want to make it an ugly fight, bring heavy shots with me, and not leave it in the hands of the judges. I am sure this will gonna be the toughest life of his career so far," Snider said of the eight-rounder against Vijender at Prudential Centre in Newark.

Snider, 38, who has a record of 13-5-3, added: "I love winning fights people say I can’t win. I always love proving people wrong. I’ve been doing that my whole. I had a rough life growing up. When people say I can’t do something, it’s a smack in the face. I believe I can do anything."

Vijender, 33, is unbeaten in 10 bouts he has had in his pro career so far with 7 knockout wins.

