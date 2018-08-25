Search

Italian football club AS Roma to auction shirts for Kerala flood relief

Aug 25, 2018, 14:00 IST | A Correspondent

The Italian Serie A side AS Roma, expressed solidarity and also urged their fans to donate for the Kerala flood victims

Italian football club AS Roma to auction shirts for Kerala flood relief
Indian Army conducting rescue operations in Kerala

In a novel gesture, Italian football giant AS Roma announced that it will auction five match-worn shirts from the first team players to help raise funds for flood-ravaged Indian state, Kerala. "After #ASRoma's first home match of the Serie A season, the club will auction off five match-worn shirts from our first team players to help raise money to donate to the disaster fund to #RebuildKerala," AS Roma's official English twitter handle said alongside this picture (left).

Roma will play its first home match against Atalanta BC on August 28 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Serie A side expressed solidarity and also urged their fans to donate for the cause.

AS Roma, is a professional Italian football club based in Rome. Founded by a merger in 1927, Roma have participated in the top-tier of Italian football for all of their existence except for 1951–52.

Roma have won Serie A three times, in 1941–42, 1982–83 and 2000–01, as well as winning nine Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. In European competitions, Roma won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1960–61 and were runners-up in the 1983–84 European Cup and the 1990–91 UEFA Cup.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

footballsports news

Ishant Sharma's romantic love story

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK