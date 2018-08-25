Italian football club AS Roma to auction shirts for Kerala flood relief

football

The Italian Serie A side AS Roma, expressed solidarity and also urged their fans to donate for the Kerala flood victims

Indian Army conducting rescue operations in Kerala

In a novel gesture, Italian football giant AS Roma announced that it will auction five match-worn shirts from the first team players to help raise funds for flood-ravaged Indian state, Kerala. "After #ASRoma's first home match of the Serie A season, the club will auction off five match-worn shirts from our first team players to help raise money to donate to the disaster fund to #RebuildKerala," AS Roma's official English twitter handle said alongside this picture (left).

Roma will play its first home match against Atalanta BC on August 28 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The Serie A side expressed solidarity and also urged their fans to donate for the cause.

AS Roma, is a professional Italian football club based in Rome. Founded by a merger in 1927, Roma have participated in the top-tier of Italian football for all of their existence except for 1951–52.

Roma have won Serie A three times, in 1941–42, 1982–83 and 2000–01, as well as winning nine Coppa Italia titles and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. In European competitions, Roma won the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1960–61 and were runners-up in the 1983–84 European Cup and the 1990–91 UEFA Cup.

