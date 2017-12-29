Italian duo can sell 'Steve Jobs' clothing, rules court

After nearly five years, two persons have won the final legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their clothing company "Steve Jobs" -- Apple's late iconic founder



Steve Jobs. File pic

After nearly five years, two persons have won the final legal battle against Apple, earning the right to call their clothing company "Steve Jobs" -- Apple's late iconic founder. According to la Repubblica Napoli, brothers Vincenzo and Giacomo Barbato were fighting with Apple over the use of Jobs' name since 2012.

The two brothers, who were already in the process of starting their own clothing and accessory company, noticed that Apple had never trademarked Jobs' name. Apple sued the brothers over the trademark. La Repubblica Napoli said the tech giant might have lost in court by attacking the brothers specifically over their Steve Jobs logo which is a stylised letter "J" with a bite taken out of the side and topped with a very Apple-esque leaf.

"The court ruled that the letter 'J' isn't edible and therefore the bite could not be ripping off Apple's own iconic logo, and upheld the trademark," the news portal said. The pair will sell bags, T-shirts, jeans and other fashion accessories under the "Steve Jobs" brand. In an interview with Business Insider Italia, the brothers said that the goal of the "Steve Jobs" brand is to eventually sell electronics.

