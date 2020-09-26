Italian footballer Mario Balotelli on Alessia Messina: I am engaged and I am in love

Italian footballer Mario Balotelli, 30, is delighted to have found love and announced his engagement to reality TV star Alessia Messina, 27, recently. Messina is a model and social media influencer with 5,00,000 followers on Instagram. According to British tabloid, The Sun, the stunner has appeared in reality TV shows like — Temptation Island, Grande Fratello (Italy's Big Brother), among others.

The former Manchester City and Liverpool striker is currently a free agent after he left relegated Serie A club, Brescia this summer. Meanwhile, Serie A leaders Genoa are hoping to sign Balotelli. Earlier this week, Italian magazine, Chi published photographs of Messina and Balotelli at a Sicilian restaurant. “I am engaged and I am in love,” Balotelli was quoted as saying by the magazine.



Mario Balotelli

Messina and Balotelli have reportedly been dating for a month and the footballer has already met Messina's parents at their Sicily home.

Balotelli, who has daughter Pia, seven, with former partner Raffaella Fico and son Lion, three, with model Clelia, was earlier linked to Brazilian beauty Dayane Mello.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news