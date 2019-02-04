Italian League: Parma hold Juventus to 3-3 draw despite Ronaldo's brace

football

Juve's Cristiano Ronaldo is dejected after missing a goal-scoring opportunity. Pic/AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice but champions Juventus had to settle for a point as a late Gervinho double snatched a 3-3 draw after promoted Parma staged an impressive comeback in Serie A on Saturday.

Juventus' dropped points allowed Napoli to cut the gap on the leaders to nine points after a confident 3-0 win over Sampdoria. Massimiliano Allegri's side had already had their confidence shaken after a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta shattered their hopes of winning a fifth straight Coppa Italia.

Saturday's draw was not the response Allegri had called for ahead of their Champions League last 16 first leg tie against Atletico Madrid on February 20. "I'm happy for the goals but not the result," said Ronaldo. "Parma didn't do anything special, they waited for us to make a mistake. But we're not worried, we know it will be a great season for Juventus."

