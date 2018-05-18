Italian Open: Rohan Bopanna-Roger-Vasselin out. Rafael Nadal cruises

The seventh seeded Indo-French pair lost 6-7(5), 4-6 to their unseeded opponents in one hour and 32 minutes



Rohan Bopanna

India's Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin crashed out of the Italian Open after losing their second round match to Pablo Cuevas and Marcel Granollers, here yesterday.

The seventh seeded Indo-French pair lost 6-7(5), 4-6 to their unseeded opponents in one hour and 32 minutes. Meanwhile, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

