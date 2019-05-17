Italian Open: World No. 1 Naomi Osaka advances; Venus Williams ousted

tennis

Japan's Naomi Osaka returns to Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova during their Rd 2 match yesterday

Rome: World No. 1 Naomi Osaka eased into the third round of the Italian Open yesterday with a straight sets win over Dominika Cibulkova under the sunshine in Rome after the previous day's play was washed out.

Osaka, 21, was first up after wintery conditions in the Italian capital wiped out an entire day's play with competitors now having to play two matches yesterday.

The two-time Grand Slam winner won through 6-3, 6-3 in 1hr, 42mins for her fourth win in as many games against the 33rd-ranked Slovak, who she also beat last week in Madrid.



Venus Williams during her defeat to Johanna Konta yesterday



Meanwhile, Britain's Johanna Konta brushed aside former champion Venus Williams to reach the quarter-finals yesterday. Konta had earlier beat another American Sloane Stephens 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 as competitors play two games to make up for Wednesday's rain washout.

Venus, the 1999 Rome winner, was handed a third round ticket after sister Serena pulled out with a knee injury before they were due to meet.

