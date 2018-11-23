Italian tennis player Bracciali gets life ban

tennis

The pair are two of the most high-profile players punished by the Tennis Integrity Unit

Representational Image

Daniele Bracciali has been banned from tennis for life and fellow Italian Potito Starace for 10 years for match fixing offences. The pair are two of the most high-profile players punished by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

Bracciali and Starace previously served short suspensions in 2008 for betting offences, and accusations about more serious integrity infractions were then published in several Italian tennis magazines.

