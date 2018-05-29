Italy prepares for caretaker government, early elections

The latest crisis was sparked when President Sergio Mattarella vetoed the nomination of fierce eurosceptic Paolo Savona as economy minister in a coalition of the far-right League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement.



Prez Sergio Mattarella (left) with stop-gap PM Carlo Cottarelli. Pic/AFP

Italy was hurtling to new elections within months yesterday as the country is mired in political chaos after a bid by two populist parties to form a government collapsed.

His action sparked angry calls for his impeachment. Yesterday, Mattarella chose Carlo Cottarelli, an economist formerly with the IMF, to form a caretaker government to take Italy into new elections.

