Italy sees 889 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, toll now 10,023

Medical personnel at the windows of the Honegger nursing home where 35 people have died so far from coronavirus in Albino, Italy. (Photo: AFP)

Rome/Italy: The number of coronavirus deaths in Italy has increased by 889 in the past 24 hours and the toll has reached 10,023, Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said on Saturday.

"[Over the past 24 hours] 889 people have died. [Overall] 12,384 people have recovered. Compared with yesterday, the number [of recoveries] increased by 1,434," Borrelli said.

Italy confirmed 3,651 new cases of COVID-19 and the number of active coronavirus cases in the country reached 70,065, according to Borrelli.

Italy has seen the highest number of deaths from coronavirus, which originated in China.

There are nearly 600,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the world and the death toll has crossed 27,000.

