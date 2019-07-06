ITBP personnel protect Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from shooting stones; netizens laud them

national

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were seen guarding the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims against the shooting stones on a footbridge, which is near a waterfall on the Baltal route in Jammu & Kashmir

A screengrab of the video posted by ITBP on Twitter

On July 5, 2019, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force took social networking site Twitter and shared a beautiful video where the ITBP personnel are seen guarding the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims against the shooting stones on a footbridge, near a waterfall on the Baltal route in Jammu & Kashmir.

In the video shared by the ITBP's official Twitter account, the security personnel are seen placing shield walls to protect the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra from the shooting stones in a glacier near the waterfall in Baltal. While the video also shows some officers helping the pilgrims to cross the bridge during their Amarnath Yatra.

Post ITBP shared the video, several videos of security personnel protecting pilgrims from natural hazards during the Amarnath Yatra went viral on social media on Friday.

Watch the videos here:

ITBP personnel guarding the moving yatries from shooting stones on a foot bridge from a high altitude waterfall point on Baltal route of #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/LkOsthMnXN — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 5, 2019

#WATCH ITBP: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel continue to brave shooting stones in a glacier, place shield wall to ensure safety of pilgrims in Baltal, Jammu & Kashmir. #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/AEVTXjJhFQ — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel help pilgrims cross a bridge in Baltal, Jammu & Kashmir. #AmarnathYatra pic.twitter.com/2QmFt3RahY — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2019

Post sharing the videos online, it has gone viral with thousands of netizens and Twitterati showering heaps of praises on the ITBP personnel for their constant efforts to protect the pilgrims. "Huge respect," read a tweet while another user wrote, "Proud of @ITBP_official keep it up !! Jai Hind!!" A third user said, "Brave soldiers. Salute to all," while several others hailed them as the "real heroes".

Here's how netizens reacted to the brave act by ITBP personnel:

