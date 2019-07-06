Search

ITBP personnel protect Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from shooting stones; netizens laud them

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 13:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were seen guarding the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims against the shooting stones on a footbridge, which is near a waterfall on the Baltal route in Jammu & Kashmir

ITBP personnel protect Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from shooting stones; netizens laud them
A screengrab of the video posted by ITBP on Twitter

On July 5, 2019, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force took social networking site Twitter and shared a beautiful video where the ITBP personnel are seen guarding the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims against the shooting stones on a footbridge, near a waterfall on the Baltal route in Jammu & Kashmir.

In the video shared by the ITBP's official Twitter account, the security personnel are seen placing shield walls to protect the pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra from the shooting stones in a glacier near the waterfall in Baltal. While the video also shows some officers helping the pilgrims to cross the bridge during their Amarnath Yatra.

Post ITBP shared the video, several videos of security personnel protecting pilgrims from natural hazards during the Amarnath Yatra went viral on social media on Friday.

Watch the videos here:

Post sharing the videos online, it has gone viral with thousands of netizens and Twitterati showering heaps of praises on the ITBP personnel for their constant efforts to protect the pilgrims. "Huge respect," read a tweet while another user wrote, "Proud of @ITBP_official keep it up !! Jai Hind!!" A third user said, "Brave soldiers. Salute to all," while several others hailed them as the "real heroes".

Here's how netizens reacted to the brave act by ITBP personnel:

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

offbeat newsoffbeat videosviral videosjammu and kashmirnational news

A look at key highlights of Union Budget 2019

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK