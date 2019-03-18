It's a big step backwards: Manchester United boss after FA Cup loss

football

United were well beaten by an eager Wolves side who scored two goals in the space of six minutes in the second half through Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted Manchester United produced the poorest performance of his reign as Wolves sent them crashing out of the FA Cup on Saturday with a 2-1 quarter-final win.

United were well beaten by an eager Wolves side who scored two goals in the space of six minutes in the second half through Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota, with Marcus Rashford's injury-time effort a consolation. "Today was the poorest performance we've had since I've been here," said Solskjaer.

"It was a big step backwards. There was a lack of urgency going forwards and a lack of forward passing and a lack of regains. We felt too comfortable in possession and we never put their keeper under pressure or their defenders under pressure."

Meanwhile, Manchester City produced a comeback against Swansea on Saturday to reach the semi-finals and keep their quadruple dreams alive. Pep Guardiola's team roared back from a two-goal deficit to score three times after the break, with Sergio Aguero grabbing a late winner in a 3-2 victory.

