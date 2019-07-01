'It's a bitter feeling'

football

Uruguay captain Diego Godin rues disallowed goals after Luis Suarez misses penalty to see team lose 4-5 in shootout to Peru in quarter-finals

Uruguay captain Diego Godin consoles Luis Suarez (right) after their teamÃ¢Â€Â™s penalty shootout defeat to Peru in the quarter-final of the Copa America at Salvador, Brazil on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Salvador (Brazil): Goalkeeper Pedro Gallese saved Luis Suarez's spot-kick as Peru beat Uruguay on penalties on Saturday to reach the Copa America semi-finals, where they will face Chile.

Edison Flores scored the decisive penalty as Peru, who were thrashed 5-0 by Brazil in their previous match, qualified for the semi-finals for the third time in the last four editions of the Copa.

It was a remarkable turnaround for Gallese, who was the villain of that thumping by the hosts, gifting Brazil their second goal by clearing the ball straight to Roberto Firmino, while he was also partially at fault for the first and third scores.



Peru 'keeper Pedro Gallese saves a spot-kick from Luis Suarez

But in Salvador he guessed the right way for the first shoot-out penalty to deny Barcelona forward Suarez, after which Peru's own penalty-takers were faultless. It was the third Copa quarter-final to finish goalless and head to penalties after Uruguay had three goals ruled out for offside during normal time.

Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Edinson Cavani and Suarez had all put the ball in the net, only to be denied by a linesman's flag. "It's a bitter and sad feeling. We had high hopes to qualify, but simply couldn't," said Uruguay's captain Diego Godin.

"We lacked a goal. We tried, we looked for it... [but] three were disallowed." Brazil beat Paraguay on spot-kicks on Thursday and champions Chile did likewise to knock-out Colombia on Friday.

In the only match to feature any goals, Argentina defeated Venezuela 2-0 on Friday. Peru will face Chile in the second semi-final in Porto Alegre on Wednesday, a day after hosts Brazil take on Argentina in Belo Horizonte. Copa winners in 1939 and 1975, Peru lost to Chile in the semi-finals four years ago.

