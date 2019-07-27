Is it a box office battle between Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan?

bollywood

Both Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan will battle at the box office as their films are tentatively expected to release at the same time

Akshay Kumar's look from Bachchan Pandey shared by Sajid Nadiadwala on his Instagram account. Aamir Khan's look here is for Lal Singh Chaddha snapped by photographer Yogen Shah.

Christmas 2020 will see Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan locking horns at the box office. A battle, which the industry folks are referring to as the clash of the titans. On Friday, producer Sajid Nadiadwala announced his next film, Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar. The film, directed by Farhad Samji, is slated to release in December 2020.

Earlier in the year, Khan had announced that his production, Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a remake of the Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump (1994), will hit screens in December 2020. There’s also talk that Luv Ranjan’s film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn is also looking at the same date. Looks like Santa Claus will be busy next year wondering who to gift box office success to. Unless one of them budges, but who will?

Talking about Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey, the film's poster was released along with its announcement. It had Akshay Kumar dressed in an enraged look where the actor is seen in a lungi and a belt in his hand with a rowdy South Indian persona. This is Akshay and Sajid Nadiadwala's tenth film together. They have earlier worked in films like Heyy Babyy, Jaan-E-Mann, Waqt Humara hai to name a few. Houseful franchise is one of the most celebrated collaborations of the duo.

Apart from this new venture, Akshay Kumar is currently enjoying the appreciations received for the trailer of his upcoming film Mission Mangal. He portrays the role of a senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan. The flick is based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, where ordinary people achieved something extraordinary. Not just this, he will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, wherein, he plays an ATS (Anti Terrorism Squad) Officer. This also marks his reunion with the actress after a long hiatus.

The long list of Akshay Kumar's projects doesn't end here. He also has Good News with Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani.

Also Read: What? Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor to have four different looks in Lal Singh Chaddha?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates