It's a dream come true: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates his win over Roger Federer yesterday. Pic/AFP

Fiery Greek tyro Stefanos Tsitsipas said it was a "dream come true" after knocking defending champion Roger Federer out of the Australian Open in the fourth round Sunday.

The NextGen Finals winner stunned the world number three, who is 17 years his senior, 6-7 (11-13), 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) on Rod Laver Arena. "That moment is definitely something that I will never, ever, ever forget," said Tsitsipas.

"This match point is going to stay, I'm pretty much sure, forever, for the rest of my life. "Roger is a legend of our sport. I have so much respect for him. It's a dream come true, my idol became my rival today." Tsitsipas, seeded 14, became the first Greek in history to reach the quarter-finals of a Slam "There's nothing really I can say to describe this," added the 20-year-old, bursting with emotion. "I'm the happiest man on earth right now."

The pair's only previous meeting in the mixed team Hopman Cup earlier this month was also tight affair that went to two tiebreaks. Federer prevailed that day but was at a loss to explain how he created 12 points to break the powerful Tsitsipas serve over four sets on Rod Laver Arena and converted none. "It definitely didn't go the way I was hoping on the break points," a despondent Federer told reporters immediately after his hopes of winning a record seventh Australian Open were shattered.

