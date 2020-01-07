It's a Golden date for Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Singer Nicole Scherzinger finally made her relationship with former rugby player Thom Evans official as he joined her on the red carpet at the Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

The Pussycat Dolls star, 41, and Evans, 34, first met at the reality TV show, X-Factor last year, where she was a judge and he was a contestant (with his bandmates of Try Star).

According to a British tabloid, The Sun, Scherzinger wanted to keep the relationship a secret and even voted out Try Star from the reality show in order to save her romance. However, the pair could not escape the media glare and eventually decided to step out together at the Globes.

