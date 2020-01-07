Search

It's a Golden date for Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans

Updated: Jan 07, 2020, 08:41 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans first met at the reality TV show, X-Factor last year, where she was a judge and he was a contestant (with his bandmates of Try Star)

Thom Evans and Nicole Scherzinger
Singer Nicole Scherzinger finally made her relationship with former rugby player Thom Evans official as he joined her on the red carpet at the Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills on Sunday.

According to a British tabloid, The Sun, Scherzinger wanted to keep the relationship a secret and even voted out Try Star from the reality show in order to save her romance. However, the pair could not escape the media glare and eventually decided to step out together at the Globes.

