It's a high five for Arsenal as Wenger fans say 'Merci, Arsene'

Arsene Wenger enjoyed a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in his final home game in charge of Arsenal after 22 years as manager on a day dominated by tributes to the Frenchman



Fans pay tribute to Arsenal's out-going manager Arsene Wenger ahead of their EPL match against Burnley yesterday. Pic/AFP

Arsene Wenger enjoyed a 5-0 thrashing of Burnley in his final home game in charge of Arsenal after 22 years as manager on a day dominated by tributes to the Frenchman.

Both teams formed a guard of honour for Wenger, 68, before kick-off to a chorus of "there's only one Arsene Wenger." All around a full house of 60,000 at the Emirates — in stark contrast to recent league games when fans have stayed away in protest at a poor season —fans sported red t-shirts emblazoned with 'Merci, Arsene' (Thank you Arsene).



Arsenal's Arsene Wenger waves to fans during his last EPL match, v Burnley yesterday

"I expect today will be dominated by sadness," wrote Wenger in his final programme notes. "It's the end of a long story for me at Arsenal. But I will also feel grateful for having led this club — that I cherish so much — for such a long time." Wenger won three Premier Leagues and a record seven FA Cups. In the 2003/04 season his 'Invincibles' won the league without losing a single game.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever