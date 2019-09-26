It's a long road ahead for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy

Though Zoya Akhtar is overwhelmed with the support the industry has extended to her film, Gully Boy, ever since it was announced as India's official entry at the Oscars, she says the actual work begins now.

The director and her team will be taking off for the US to canvass support for the Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer to make it to the Oscars' final five list. Akhtar needs to organise screenings for American critics to create a buzz about the film.

Zoya Akhtar, expressing her happiness about the news, shared, "This has been a great year and I am so overwhelmed with the response our work is getting. I am thrilled and very grateful that Gully Boy has been picked as India's official entry for the Oscars. It's crazy to receive such news days after Lust Stories received a nomination for the Emmys."

Ranveer Singh, who recently bagged the best actor award for Padmaavat at the IIFA awards this year, spoke about Gully Boy's Oscar entry. He said, "It's a proud moment for our entire team. I'm especially proud of and happy for Zoya! Gully Boy is her (Tiger) baby, and I am blessed to have been a part of her maverick vision. With the love and support of our beloved audience, we're hoping to make a significant mark on the world stage."

