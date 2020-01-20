It's a long wait to shoot with Alia Bhatt for Rajamouli's RRR

Telugu star Ram Charan is waiting to shoot with Alia Bhatt for SS Rajamouli's historical drama, RRR. Though there has been buzz that the two have shot for their portions, the combination scenes have not yet been filmed. Charan and co-star Junior NTR have been shooting for the much guarded multi-lingual in Hyderabad.

As it is Rajamouli's next outing after his magnum opus Prabhas-starrer Baahubali, there is curiosity about the film, which is set in the 1920s. It revolves around freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and the Nizam of Hyderabad, respectively.

The team of RRR recently made it official that British actress Olivia Morris will play the female lead opposite NTR in the film. They have also roped in Thor actor Ray Stevenson to play the lead antagonist in the film.

According to sources from the industry, the makers of RRR are on a huge bankroll with overseas theatrical rights of approximately 70 crore fetched from Phars Films, an overseas film distribution house. The movie has been made on an estimated budget of 300 crore.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is produced by DVV Danayya on the DVV Entertainment banner. All set to hit the screens in 2020, the movie is going to have a theatrical release in 10 Languages.

