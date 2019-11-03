It's a match

At Mona Surani's Ghatkopar home, used matchboxes are not discarded. She uses them to create personalised greeting cards. The 23-year-old public relations executive's inspiration is her "old-school" ways. "I like receiving birthday greeting cards instead of a social media shoutout," she says. This inspired her to start Paper_Stitch_Factory, a hobby page on Instagram. Here, she makes quirky gift cards by using paper, scissor and glue. "As a kid, I had once made a sofa set using a matchbox. I applied the concept to create a greeting card, and realised it's simple and can be customised to suit any occasion. Colour the box, use a quirky line, draw a figure matching the content, and you are done."

On Paper_Stitch_Factory on Instagram and Facebook;

Rs 200 onwards.

Call 9820694705

