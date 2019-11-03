It's a match

MENU

Updated: Nov 03, 2019, 09:29 IST | Team SMD | Mumbai

Mona Surani makes quirky gift cards by using paper, scissor and glue

Mona Surani
Mona Surani

At Mona Surani's Ghatkopar home, used matchboxes are not discarded. She uses them to create personalised greeting cards. The 23-year-old public relations executive's inspiration is her "old-school" ways. "I like receiving birthday greeting cards instead of a social media shoutout," she says. This inspired her to start Paper_Stitch_Factory, a hobby page on Instagram. Here, she makes quirky gift cards by using paper, scissor and glue. "As a kid, I had once made a sofa set using a matchbox. I applied the concept to create a greeting card, and realised it's simple and can be customised to suit any occasion. Colour the box, use a quirky line, draw a figure matching the content, and you are done."

On Paper_Stitch_Factory on Instagram and Facebook;
Rs 200 onwards.
Call 9820694705

