It's a match
Mona Surani makes quirky gift cards by using paper, scissor and glue
At Mona Surani's Ghatkopar home, used matchboxes are not discarded. She uses them to create personalised greeting cards. The 23-year-old public relations executive's inspiration is her "old-school" ways. "I like receiving birthday greeting cards instead of a social media shoutout," she says. This inspired her to start Paper_Stitch_Factory, a hobby page on Instagram. Here, she makes quirky gift cards by using paper, scissor and glue. "As a kid, I had once made a sofa set using a matchbox. I applied the concept to create a greeting card, and realised it's simple and can be customised to suit any occasion. Colour the box, use a quirky line, draw a figure matching the content, and you are done."
On Paper_Stitch_Factory on Instagram and Facebook;
Rs 200 onwards.
Call 9820694705
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Diwali 2019: Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with mid-day