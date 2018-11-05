It's a pity Sadio Mane's strike was disallowed: Klopp

football

Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes Sadio Mane's first-half goal was wrongly ruled out for offside in his side's 1-1 draw at Arsenal.

Mane's effort was flagged for offside when he tapped in the rebound from Roberto Firmino's shot. Klopp said: "I think it was a goal, it should have been a goal. It's a pity that it didn't count, we made a few more mistakes tonight than the ref, but it would have been nice if that goal counted."

