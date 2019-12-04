It's a Raazi reunion for Alia Bhatt and Amruta Khanvilkar at a recent award function

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Amruta Khanvilkar who was earlier seen in the critically acclaimed film Raazi had a sweet reunion with her co-star Alia Bhatt aka Sehmat at a recent award function in Mumbai.

The actress was looking drop-dead gorgeous as she decided to go sexy in a deep neck Metallic gown. Amruta summed up her look by tying her hair in a bun and won us with her looks straightaway. It was sort of a reunion for Amruta as she met her Raazi co-star Alia and both the powerhouse of talent posed for a picture-perfect moment which is a treat for all the fans out there.

Amruta is one of the current internet sensations and is making all right noise. The actress enjoys a great fan following on social media and has been very active on Instagram.

On the work front, Amruta will be seen in the upcoming film, Well Done Baby, which will see Pushkar Jog opposite her. Directed by Priyanka Tanwar, the Marathi film is all set to release by next year. Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Mohit Suri's Malang, which features Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani in key roles.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates