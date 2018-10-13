It's a special day for Nawazuddin Siddiqui!

bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached out to the doctors and specialists that treated his sister as she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the tender age of 18

Nawazuddin Siddiqui may be in the top league of actors in the Indian film industry but the star continues to remain grounded and a complete emotional at heart. Today especially, the actor reached out to the doctors and specialists that treated his sister as she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the tender age of 18.

On her 25th birthday, Nawazuddin posted an emotional message thanking everyone involved in helping his sister fight this battle - The star said , "My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18 bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds she turns 25 2day and still fighting M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker and @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her and m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem"

The actor, who has cinematic gems like Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunchbox, Liar's Dice, Badlapur and Manjhi: The Mountain Man, was last seen bringing the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto alive on the big screen with Manto, helmed by Nandita Das.

Nawazuddin will be next seen in will be next seen in Thackeray, a biopic on late Shiv Sena Supremo Bal Thackeray. It has been written by journalist and MP Sanjay Raut and directed by Abhijt Panse. It will be shot in Hindi, Marathi, and dubbed in English and is slated to release on January 23, 2019.

