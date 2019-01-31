It's a wrap for Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma's next satire

bollywood

Konkana Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar

Filmmaker Alankrita Shrivastava wrapped up the shooting of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar. Shrivastava shared a picture on her social media from the film's set, where the team can be seen joyfully celebrating the wrap-up. "And that's a wrap for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. We did it! I am so overwhelmed. Thank you Konkona and Bhumi... and the entire cast and crew!," she tweeted.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar and Karan Kundrra. The film has been extensively shot in Greater Noida. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Aashish Singh.

