It's a wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's film

bollywood

Siddharth Anand shared a celebratory wrap-up video on Instagram of his film which stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff

Siddharth Anand has wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, ahead of Diwali.

Anand shared a celebratory wrap-up video on Instagram, and wrote: "It's a wrap! Big shout out to the wonderful crew that travelled through various cities, countries, climates and extreme weathers! Making it back home just in time for Diwali! Looking forward to the next banging schedule now (sic)."

The yet untitled project, said to be an action thriller, was announced by production banner Yash Raj Films on the occasion of legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra's 85th birth anniversary on September 27. Anand has directed Hrithik earlier in Bang Bang (2014).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever