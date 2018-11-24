It's a wrap for Madhurima Tuli's web series India Strikes: 10 Days

Nov 24, 2018, 11:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

She recently wrapped up the shoot in Bhaderwaha in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir along with co-star Neeraj Kabi

Best remembered for playing Akshay Kumar's wife in Baby (2015), Madhurima Tuli will next be seen in the web series, India Strikes: 10 Days, which is based on the 2016 Uri attacks. She recently wrapped up the shoot in Bhaderwaha in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir along with co-star Neeraj Kabi.

In an old interview with mid-day, Madhurima said: "Playing a journalist may seem quite simple, but it is far from that. It is a tough job." Madhurima is hoping that the series makes people realise what exactly happened during the Uri attacks.

Apart from this film, the actress will also play a negative role in Deepak Pandey's love story, which revolves around a cop and terrorist. The dark and twisted tale provided ample opportunity to showcase her acting chops. Telly actor Mrunal Jain is her co-star. Mrunal Jain and Madhurima Tuli were last seen together in Kumkum Bhagya. The duo is all set to work together, once again!

