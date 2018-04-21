It's a wrap for 'The Accidental Prime Minister' in UK

Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Dr Manmohan Singh's media adviser Sanjay Baru, the film revolves around the life of Dr Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014



Anupam Kher in The Accidental Prime Minister

The United Kingdom (UK) schedule for the upcoming political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister,' starring Anupam Kher as former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, has concluded. The 63-year-old actor, who is making all the headlines these days for his recent guise as the former prime minister, took to his Instagram page to share a video of the Broughton Hall Estate.

"Schedule wrap for #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister. This place played a very important role for me to focus and internalise.:) #SwitchOnTheSound #LifeOfAnActor #Concentration #Preparation #Calmness #NextScheduleInIndia," he wrote.

In the clip, the 'Silver Linings Playbook' star said, "It was amazing to be at this place, Broughton Hall Estate, for so many days, shooting for 'The Accidental Prime Minister.' It is such a beautiful calming place."

"And I must say that this really helped me concentrate and focus on one of the most difficult roles that I have done, in terms of physicality and making it internal because performance wise, Dr Manmohan Singh is very visible, known, today's persona and the world knows him on TV from various sources of information. And I will miss this place. And it's beautiful. It's beautiful," he further said, before concluding with "Jai ho."

Based on the 2014 memoir of the same name, written by Dr Singh's media adviser Sanjay Baru, the film revolves around the life of Dr Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014 under the United Progressive Alliance.

It also features Akshaye Khanna, who will play Baru, and Suzanne Bernert, who will portray former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, among others. Directed by debutant Vijay Gutte and written by Hansal Mehta, the flick is all set to hit the theatres on December 21, 2018.