It's a wrap for Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's Ginny weds Sunny

A month ago, Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam started shooting for their rom-com, Ginny Weds Sunny, in which both actors play the titular roles. Now, the actors have wrapped up the shoot of the film after a 45-day schedule in Ghaziabad. "Shooting is complete except for a couple of songs, which will be filmed shortly," informs debutant director Puneet Khanna, adding that they shot at real locations around Delhi.

When asked about his lead actors, Khanna revealed that he needed someone innocent and endearing for Sunny, and Vikrant fit the bill perfectly. He said, "For Ginny, we were looking for a bubbly, pretty, energetic girl and zeroed in on Yami. Both are brilliant actors and as a debutant, I couldn't have asked for a better jodi." Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam will be sharing screen space for the first time in this film.

Khanna goes on to add that the actors share great chemistry, both on and off-screen, which kept the atmosphere light during the shoot. "We were laughing throughout and that bonhomie translated beautifully on screen. They are both contrasting characters and that's the crux of our story," Puneet explains, asserting that his hero is an "unexplored powerhouse of talent that is going to explode soon."

Puneet describes his directorial debut, which is produced by Vinod Bachchan, as a "slightly unique take on new-age romance" and believes that the audience will be able to relate to the story and the characters. The film is targeting a March 2020 release.

