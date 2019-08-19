Search

Updated: Aug 19, 2019, 08:09 IST | The Guide Team

Head to SoBo's shopping district to pick up options from Sihali Jageer's Indo-western collection of fabrics called Shub Dulhan,

It's a wrap

Head to SoBo's shopping district to pick up options from Sihali Jageer's Indo-western collection of fabrics called Shub Dulhan, 963 Degrees's collection of hand-crafted jewellery, and Design by Nasha's line of gifting items to celebrate the festive season.

On August 19 to August 20, 11 am to 7 pm
At Parvati Villa, shop no 5 and 6, Cusrow Baug, Colaba Causeway.
Call 9820625477

