It's all about science

Nehru Science Centre is hosting back-to-back talks and workshops that will get your thinking caps on

A team of experts from BITS-Pilani, Goa, will conduct a lecture that will serve as an introduction to making your own radio telescope, followed by a hands-on workshop on the same.

ON June 20, 2 pm

AT Auditorium, Nehru Science Centre, Seasons Hotel, Dr E Moses Road, Worli.

CALL 24932668

REGISTER tinyurl.com/SKAform

Attend a lecture on the role of digital electronics and signal processing in enabling radio astronomy, delivered by B Ajithkumar of Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT) observatory, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Pune.

ON June 21, 2 pm to 3 pm

AT Auditorium, Nehru Science Centre, Seasons Hotel, Dr E Moses Road, Worli

CALL 24932668

REGISTER tinyurl.com/SKAform

A workshop on citizen science research, a branch of research that involves the public's participation in scientific research, will be organised by Ananda Hota of Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences, Mumbai.

ON June 22, 3 pm to 5.30 pm

AT Auditorium, Nehru Science Centre, Seasons Hotel, Dr E Moses Road, Worli

CALL 24932668

REGISTER tinyurl.com/SKAform

Attend a talk where Pravin Raybole of GMRT observatory will discuss the issue of protecting radio observatories from man-made radio interference signals.

ON June 23, 2 pm to 3 pm

AT Auditorium, Nehru Science Centre, Seasons Hotel, Dr E Moses Road, Worli

CALL 24932668

REGISTER tinyurl.com/SKAform

