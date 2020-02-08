It's all about the food

Urdu daily Inquilab's Jashn-e-Zaaiqa is back with a lip-smacking second edition. The open-air food festival is where you can sample a variety of biryani, kebabs as well as a host of cuisines like North Indian, Mughlai and street food. Following the success of the previous edition, this year the festival has 18 stalls that will celebrate food from city favourites including Persian Darbar, Noor Mohammadi, Cafe Sagar, Maashallah Cuisine, Bon Appetit, Dinshaw's, Birista, Traditional Biryani House, Hyderabadi Biryani, Mohammed Gurfan Abdul Gafoor Caterers, and more.

While the Turkish khunafa and the variety of pani puri stalls had people queuing up last time, this year, the shawarma options are a must-try. Besides the live grills and savoury treats, there's something for those with a sweet tooth too. Check out the traditional sweets and flavourful falooda preparations.

Here's to making the most of your weekend with food and fun, all under one roof.

On February 8 and 9, 12 pm to 11 pm

At Richardson & Cruddas, Sir JJ Road, Byculla.

