Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 08:12 IST | The Guide Team

Attend a games night and win exciting prizes

It's all fun and games

A café in Chembur hosts games' night every Tuesday evening and this week, it is going to be all about tambola. Standard housie rules such as fastest five, top shot, centre shock, bottoms up and the classic full house will apply. So gather your buddies and stand a chance to win fun vouchers, gifts, drinks, desserts and much more.

On September 3, 9.30 pm
At Le Café, Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur.
Cost Rs 50 per ticket

