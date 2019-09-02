It's all fun and games

things-to-do

Attend a games night and win exciting prizes

A café in Chembur hosts games' night every Tuesday evening and this week, it is going to be all about tambola. Standard housie rules such as fastest five, top shot, centre shock, bottoms up and the classic full house will apply. So gather your buddies and stand a chance to win fun vouchers, gifts, drinks, desserts and much more.

On September 3, 9.30 pm

At Le Café, Jewel of Chembur, 1st Road, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur.

Cost Rs 50 per ticket

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates