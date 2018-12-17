It's almost official for Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades

television

Arjun Rampal was shooting for a web show, The Final Call, in the Valley

Gabriella Demetriades and Arjun Rampal

After their recent Kashmir trip, things are getting pretty serious between Arjun Rampal and ladylove Gabriella Demetriades. The two are throwing caution to the wind by indulging in khullam khulla pyar online. Rampal was shooting for a web show, The Final Call, in the Valley. Rampal shared a picture of the South African model and wrote, " Endless love."

View this post on Instagram Endless Love ♥ï¸Â A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) onDec 14, 2018 at 4:40am PST

It is an adaptation of Priya Kumar's book, I Will Go With You. "I am thrilled about my digital debut with ZEE5 for The Final Call. This story is special and you will see me in a very different avatar. We just wrapped up our first shoot schedule in Kashmir and I cannot wait to present the final product to the viewers," Arjun said in a statement. The series is slated for an early 2019 release.

The actor has also been posting snapshots from the snowy location in Gulmarg. Rumored girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades is also sharing pictures of the winter landscape in Kashmir. It's safe to assume that the South African model-designer is accompanying him. Though the two are often spotted together, Arjun has not spoken about Gaby. Recently, she referred to him as 'man crush' on social media.

