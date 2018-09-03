It's almost official! Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are a couple

bollywood

Shibani Dandekar is accompanying Farhan Akhtar who is currently touring the US and Canada with music composers, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Over the weekend, Shibani Dandekar threw a hint that Farhan Akhtar and she are a couple. The anchor-singer shared a snap on Instagram in which she is seen holding the hand of a man whose back is to the camera. It didn't take long for netizens to guess that it was Farhan.



Ehsaan, Loy, Shankar and Shibani Dandekar

She credited the picture to musician Anurag Rao, who is co-founder of Men Against Rape and Discrimination (MARD), a campaign launched by Farhan. Anurag was also part of a photograph with the two, which was posted by Farhan earlier. Shibani is accompanying Farhan who is currently touring the US and Canada with music composers, Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

Just a week ago, netizens went on an overdrive discussing whether there is more to their friendship. The actor-filmmaker-singer added fuel to the speculation by wishing the anchor-model on her birthday (August 28). He shared her snapshot on Instastory with emojis of hearts and kisses.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in The Sky Is Pink, alongside Priyanka Chopra. The film, which is based on a true life story, will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, London and the Andamans. Juhi Chaturvedi is writing the dialogues and Pritam Chakraborty will be giving music for the film, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The Sky Is Pink reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.

