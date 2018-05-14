It's back to work for Sonam Kapoor post her starry wedding

Less than a week into her marriage to Anand Ahuja, it's work calling Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor heads out to France with husband Anand Ahuja, ready to unleash her fashion game at the style mecca. Sonam Kapoor and husband were spotted at the airport en route to Cannes. Sonam Kapoor was wearing a mint green printed sari while her husband Anand Ahuja wore a grey suit. Sonam will walk on the 71st Cannes Film Festival red carpet on Monday and Tuesday to fulfil her commitment as a L'oreal Paris brand ambassador. Sonam Kapoor will be next seen in Veere Di Wedding and Rajkumar Hirani's Sanjay Dutt biopic, Sanju.



Deepika Padukone at Mumbai airport

Meanwhile, colleague Deepika Padukone returns to the bay after making heads turn at the French Riviera. After wearing a formal pantsuit on day two, Deepika Padukone opted for a pink fluffy dress for her red carpet appearance. In an Ashi Studio couture gown and jewel-toned pumps, she aced the look. Her smokey eyes and hair tied in a top-bun added the required drama. While she went dramatic with her eyes, the dimpled-diva chose a nude lip shade. Mesmerised by her look, beau Ranveer Singh commented on her picture, "Gosh."

