It's been an amazing start to the new year for Bipasha Basu; here's why!

Bipasha Basu turned 41 yesterday and husband Karan Singh Grover whisked her off for a week-long vacation to the Maldives. Basu says, "Karan and I love long holidays, basking in the sun and taking a dip in the waters. It is rejuvenating. We are exploring the marine life, trying paddle board yoga, and watching some lovely sunrises and sunsets. It is calm and peaceful at the picturesque location."

Fitness freak Bips abstains from rice and eats it only once a year — on her big day. So, she indulged in biryani. She also makes it a point to tuck into the rice-based dessert, kheer, only on her birthday.

View this post on Instagram Live in the Now âÂ¤ï¸Â #loveyourself #happy2020 A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onJan 7, 2020 at 4:29am PST

Bipasha and Karan's Insta posts show just how much in love they are with each other and what a fun time the couple had on their holiday.

View this post on Instagram â¤ï¸ #monkeylove A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu) onJan 4, 2020 at 4:35am PST

Bipasha Basu, who celebrated her 41st birthday on January 7, also shared photos of herself bingeing on some 'birthday biryani' as she called it. The Raaz actress sure has had an awesome start to her year!

