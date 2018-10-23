'It's been three years; should I propose to her?'

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

Dr Love

At what point is it okay for two people in a relationship to decide that things are getting serious? My girlfriend and I have been together for three years, and I feel as if I have to propose to her. Should I?

If you feel compelled to do something, you should evaluate where that compulsion is coming from. Is she making you do it? Are your family and friends forcing you? Do you want to simply because you think it's the thing to do? Or do you want to because you want her in your life? No one else can answer those questions.

I was in a relationship for six months. Everything was perfect for a while, until we reached a point where I had to go home for a while. We made arrangements to meet soon but, within two weeks, I found out that he had moved on. I tried speaking to him about this, but he said the distance was killing him. I want to move on with my life too but can't because I am always thinking about him. I cry a lot, and nothing changes. Please help.

— Busisiwe B

Crying really doesn't change much at all, which is something a lot of us find out rather quickly in life. This isn't to belittle your pain, of course, but it really does seem like this man isn't interested. The fact that he moved on within two weeks reveals the shallowness of his feelings for you, because anyone who genuinely cared would have tried to make this work irrespective of distance. Relationships are hard to maintain, more so when two people aren't living in the same city, but this doesn't really justify his decision to end it without giving it a chance. I suggest you recognise this for what it was, allow yourself some time to grieve, because that is natural, and simply wait for the time when you won't have feelings for him anymore. It will happen a lot sooner than you think.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates