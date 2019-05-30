It's broad, so what?

things-to-do

Don't let your feet stop you from flaunting a pair of pointed shoes. Here are four styles that look great without killing your feet

Sophie Turner

If you're itching to flash your glitzy new pointed shoes but aren't sure about how you can pull it off because of your broad feet, you're not alone. Actress Sophie Turner who came into the spotlight for her role as Sansa Stark on the hit show Game of Thrones, recently uploaded a post on Instagram showing the price she was paying for opting for heeled pointed closed shoes.

"Brands cater to the average feet, so if you have br­o­ad feet, you don't have many options. But while you want to make a style statement, you don't want your feet to blister," says cost­u­me designer and stylist Ind­r­akshi Pattanaik Malik. "So, it comes as a blessing that wearing heels isn't as much in vogue today," she shares.

And while buying a bigger size will he­lp, you'll need to opt for an insole. Chances are, you might still feel un­c­omfortable. It also won't wo­rk if the design is open from the back. We've got some styles you can opt for instead.

Flat ballet

. Ballet flats are the best alternative if you are tall, have broad feet and have to attend a formal do.

. Shades like nudes and reds work for daywear, while darker shades are ideal for the evening. You can also opt for ones with fun prints if it's a casual affair.

. Avoid wearing them with Indian wear as that would take away from the look.

. These are basic shoes that should also be your comfortable back-up pair, so don't compromise on the size.

. Opting for a pair in leather works best as it has the maximum elasticity. Satin and suede are some other options.

Sneaker tracker

. A sporty pair is ideal for a day outing.

. Converse works well for formal events. You can pair them with pants and a T-shirt, or a dress as well. If the dress is too formal, then play up your sneakers by adding some bling to it.

. A jacket would be a great accessory.

. If you are teaming it with Indian wear, ensure it's the same colour.

. Avoid if you have sweaty feet.

Strapped

. Strappy options, especially with a buckle or elastic straps in the front or back, or both, are great.

. Opt for thicker straps, and team it with dresses and pants for your day look; thinner straps work well with evening wear.

. A strap in the front gives the illusion that your feet aren't broad while a strap around the ankles gives the illusion that your legs are slimmer.

. Avoid wearing this style with socks.

. Buy a pair of tan or dark brown ones as they go with everything. You can also play around with pop colours or bright shades like red.

Brogue bros

. Men's shoes are bigger and broader. Plus, with gender fluidity fast gaining popularity, men's brogues make for a great replacement for pointed formal shoes.

. Black brogues are ideal replacements for pumps. Brown, white and beige are options as well.

. Avoid a pair that's bulky or heavy. Don't pick designs that are too broad, as it won't suit most silhouettes.

. You could also pick a pair with block heels.

. Or, opt for a pair with fun prints.

